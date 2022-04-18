HPD: Woman crossing street struck and killed by 15-year-old girl driving without permit

Preliminary information is the 15-year-old driver was in the vehicle with her mom when she hit a woman attempting to cross the street.

HOUSTON — A pedestrian died Monday after being hit by a vehicle being driven by a 15-year-old girl, according to police.

Preliminary information is the teenager was driving with her mother in the vehicle, and as the teenager was traveling eastbound on United Drive and turned northbound on Sovereign, she hit the woman who was to trying cross the street, police said.

Police said the pedestrian was later pronounced dead on the scene.

They said the teenager and her mother immediately stopped after the crash and called 911. The 15-year-old did not have a license or permit, according to police.

Police said the damage to the vehicle was not consistent with speeding being a factor in the crash.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office will determine if any charges will be filed in this investigation.

HPD Commanders and PIO are also en route to this scene. Please avoid the area.



Please avoid the area.#houtraffic #hounews https://t.co/jN4hgqTpYB — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 18, 2022