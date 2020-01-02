SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the driver that they say hit and killed a pedestrian Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. downtown along Highway 281 and Josephine Street.

According to police, the pedestrian was walking on the southbound lanes of Highway 281 when they were hit. The driver also hit another car before hitting the guard barrier.

The driver of the truck that was rear-ended told police that they witnessed the truck hitting the pedestrian and witnessed the driver jump out of their car and run from the scene.

Police say the pedestrian was a man in his twenties. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver accused of hitting the pedestrian has not been arrested.