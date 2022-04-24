Pedestrian injured after being hit by driver, officials say driver leaves scene

There were no other details on what type of car hit the man but if you have any information, you are asked to call police.

SAN ANTONIO — A person is in the hospital and police are searching for the driver who left the scene of the hit-and-run Sunday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department responded to the crash located at the intersection of Buena Vista and Zarzamora Street.

Police said a man was walking across the street when he was hit by a vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his legs --- however, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.