SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition at University Hospital after being hit by an SUV while walking across Commerce Street Friday night, according to officials with SAPD.

The man was attempting to cross Commerce Street near General McMullen around 11:45 p.m. Friday when he was hit.

The driver told police that he did not see the pedestrian at the time of the incident.

The pedestrian suffered massive head injuries as a result and was taken to University Hospital.

Police are ruling the incident and accident as the driver did not appear to be under the influence and the pedestrian was not using a crosswalk when he was hit.