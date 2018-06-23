A man was fatally struck while trying to cross the highway in Converse overnight, police say.

The Converse Police Department said the victim, in his 30s, was attempting to cross northbound lanes on Loop 1604 near the 7900 block when he was fatally struck by a vehicle around 3:30 am Saturday.

The driver told police he swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the pedestrian but was unsuccessful.

Investigators said there was no suspicion that the driver was intoxicated and no charges have been filed at this time.

The victim has not yet been identified.

