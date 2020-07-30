Pedestrian, dressed in all black, hit while crossing busy road

Police are actively searching for the suspected vehicle involved.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s was found lying down in the street with grave injuries after being hit by a car Wednesday night.

According to an official with San Antonio Police, the man, dressed in all black, was crossing the street at the intersection of Fredericksburg and Louis Pasteur around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a car that did not stop.

A witness to the incident immediately rendered aid to the victim and blocked traffic until police arrived.

The man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.