Bexar County — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing the highway in southeast Bexar County overnight, according to police.

The incident happened around 1 am Saturday on Highway 181 at Dove Road.

Police said he attempted to cross the southbound lanes of before being struck by another vehicle.

The driver stopped and tried to help the victim until emergency crews arrived.

The victim suffered serious head trauma and several broken bones. He was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver was not charged.

