SAN ANTONIO — Rogelio Hernandez, 30, was taken to a nearby hospital after being attacked with a machete, police tell KENS 5.

According to officers with the SAPD, Hernandez was walking down the street in the 6900 block of Westfield Drive when a green Lincoln sedan pulled up next to him.

Hernandez told police that the suspect got out of the car, pulled out a machete, and attacked him for an unknown reason before getting back into the Lincoln and driving off.

Hernandez sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his arms and was taken by EMS to University Hospital.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

No arrests have been made at this time.