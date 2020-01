SAN ANTONIO — A Pearsall resident is a million dollars richer after claiming a top prizewinning ticket worth $1 million.

The prize was the third of five top prizes worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game. Chances of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.31.

The ticket was purchased at Quik Serv, located at 319 N. Oak Street in Pearsall, according to a press release from the Texas Lottery.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.