FRIO COUNTY, Texas — Pearsall ISD is mourning the death of Persall High School senior Rossi Rodriguez who died in a tragic car accident this morning.

According to the Frio County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred along Highway 85 West between Dilley and Big Wells.

According to the Department of Transportation, that stretch of highway will remain closed until 3 p.m. Wednesday while the investigation continues.

A vigil will be held for Rodriguez this evening at 7:30 p.m. at Pearsall High School.

The Pearsall community is welcome to attend.