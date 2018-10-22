SAN ANTONIO — This week is the peak of the monarch butterfly migration and there was an event at The Pearl Sunday afternoon to mark the occasion.

The Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival celebrated San Antonio's unique place in the storied monarch butterfly migration with a release of the butterflies. Kids got to make kites and children of all ages wore their own versions of butterfly wings. Some attended the event for a very special reason.

"We are here in honor of my niece, Kassie, who passed away from cervical cancer 22 months ago,” one visitor said. “She told us she would come back and visit us as a monarch butterfly, and, as you can see, she's here today."

A beautiful day at the Pearl for the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/wItUAllJNf — Jeremy Baker (@JeremyBKENS5) October 21, 2018

After being released, the butterflies nested in trees where people could get a good view of their beauty.

