In the midst of peach season, popular fruit is limited in Fredericksburg

Mother Nature hasn't been so sweet to peach farmers in the Texas Hill Country.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — Craving a Fredericksburg peach to stay cool? Well, it might be hard to find one to eat this summer.

Peach farmers in the Texas Hill Country are operating in what's called a small peach season.

Despite the shortage, Jenschke Orchards is still selling peaches in limited quantities each morning.

"The best chance to get peaches is first thing in the morning when we open. People are getting her 30 minutes early in hopes to get their peaches. Some people walk away empty handed," said Lindsey Jenschke, retail manager.

Jenschke said the reason for the short supply is two-fold.

"Peaches in a new season, they come on new wood growth, which you get from the previous season. Last year, we had a record-breaking drought so not a lot of wood growth this year so that would be problem number one," she said. "Problem number two is we had a very warm winter so we didn't get enough of the chill hours for these later varieties so that's why we are seeing the drop."

Das Peach Haus' supply was also affected.

"We had a good crop at the beginning of the season but we just didn't get enough cool hours for these later varietals. Going forward, our crop is looking around 20 to 30 percent," said Dietz Fischer, farm manager with Fischer & Wieser.

Fischer expects his peach supply to pick up in mid to late July. For now, he's making sure the trees stay hydrated in the summer heat.

"When it comes to the peaches themselves, they do pretty well," he said.

Like Jenschke, he is relying on other products to satisfy customers and their peach cravings. Both shops sell an assortment of jams, sauces and peach wine.

"We are just telling everyone to bear with us, we'll get through this year. Hopefully, this will be what we call a recovery year and the peaches will heal, and next year will be better," said Jenschke.