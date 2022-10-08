'Peace of mind' | New technology will allow Medina Valley ISD parents to track students on the bus

Using a mobile app, parents will be alerted to where their child is at all stages of the transportation process

CASTROVILLE, Texas — Tracking students who ride the bus will be easier for Medina Valley Independent School District parents this upcoming school year.

This district, located west of San Antonio, is implementing new safety technology on all school buses that will alert parents via a mobile app when their child is on and off the bus.

The free app is called Transversa Ride 360.

"This is a process that started about two years ago with an upgrade to our routing software which included navigation. The buses are equipped with a tablet that will give turn-by-turn navigation for drivers as well as track our students as they load and unload our bus," said Tobie Kennedy, the district's Director of Transportation.

Kennedy said the school board approved the technology at the end of the 2019 school year. However, this will be the first year all 80 of the district's buses will have the capability to have the technology on board.

"It was quite a bit of money but there was no hesitation that we do what's right for our kids," said Kennedy.

Kennedy explained how the technology works.

"As students board the bus, they're going to scan their ID card. At which point, their student information should pop up on the tablet for the driver to see. It will tell the driver whether they are getting on at the right bus stop. As these students scan, it will send a notification to their parent or guardian through the Ride 360 app,' he said.

Kelly Evers said the new feature gives her peace of mind ash she prepares to send her 5th grader back to school.

"I'm very excited about it. I think it's going to be a great feature. It will be a nice thing to just log on the app and get a notification that my sons on the bus and then when he actually gets off the bus after school," said Evers.

MVISD is asking parents be patient when the technology rolls out as they expect it to be a few weeks into the school year until it's fully implemented. The district is also looking to hire more bus drivers amid a shortage. Visit their page for info.