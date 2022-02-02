x
Arizona deputies find 227K fentanyl pills hidden in food

Deputies conducted a search of the suspect's vehicle and found 227,000 fentanyl pills concealed in four large buffet-style pans filled with food.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 26-year-old was taken into custody after more than 200,000 fentanyl pills were found hidden in large containers filled with food during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande Wednesday.

At around 4:15 p.m., 26-year-old Kevin Saldivar Sosa was pulled over by a deputy with Pinal County Sheriff's Office on northbound I-10 in reference to a traffic violation.

After noticing inconsistencies with Sosa's story, PCSO conducted a search of his vehicle and found 227,000 fentanyl pills concealed in four large buffet-style pans filled with food.

Sosa was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail.

Fentanyl pills hidden in food

PCSO Deputies find 227K fentanyl pills hidden in food On 2/2/22 at approximately 4:15p.m., a PCSO Deputy pulled over a passenger vehicle traveling northbound on the I-10 near Casa Grande for a traffic violation. Deputies found inconsistencies with the driver's story and had evidence to investigate further. PCSO Deputies searched the vehicle and located four large buffet-style pans filled with food. Deputies discovered the pans had been modified and were concealing a large amount of fentanyl pills. In total, Deputies seized approximately 227,000 fentanyl pills. The driver, 26-year-old Kevin Saldivar Sosa, was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail.

Posted by Pinal County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 3, 2022

