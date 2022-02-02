PCSO Deputies find 227K fentanyl pills hidden in food On 2/2/22 at approximately 4:15p.m., a PCSO Deputy pulled over a passenger vehicle traveling northbound on the I-10 near Casa Grande for a traffic violation. Deputies found inconsistencies with the driver's story and had evidence to investigate further. PCSO Deputies searched the vehicle and located four large buffet-style pans filled with food. Deputies discovered the pans had been modified and were concealing a large amount of fentanyl pills. In total, Deputies seized approximately 227,000 fentanyl pills. The driver, 26-year-old Kevin Saldivar Sosa, was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail.