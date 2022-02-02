CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 26-year-old was taken into custody after more than 200,000 fentanyl pills were found hidden in large containers filled with food during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande Wednesday.
At around 4:15 p.m., 26-year-old Kevin Saldivar Sosa was pulled over by a deputy with Pinal County Sheriff's Office on northbound I-10 in reference to a traffic violation.
After noticing inconsistencies with Sosa's story, PCSO conducted a search of his vehicle and found 227,000 fentanyl pills concealed in four large buffet-style pans filled with food.
Sosa was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.