All 7 whistleblowers have now departed Texas AG Ken Paxton's office

All seven have either resigned, been fired or put on leave after accusing Paxton of crimes.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two more of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's top employees have announced their resignations after seven whistleblowers accused the attorney general of serious crimes, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.

The report states that Deputy Attorney General of Civil Litigation Darren McCarty confirmed his resignation Monday, which is expected to take effect in one week.

Then, on Wednesday, Deputy First Assistant Attorney General Ryan Bangert confirmed he too has submitted his resignation.

With Bangert's resignation, all seven employees who brought forward the allegations have either resigned, been placed on leave or been fired.

The senior staff members have accused Paxton of serious crimes, such as bribery and abuse of office, related to his relationship with real estate developer and investor Nate Paul. The seven staff members reported Paxton's actions to law enforcement after they said he used his office to step in with Paul's legal affairs.