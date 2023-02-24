Pawn shop goes up in flames in southeast San Antonio

Crews said 40 minutes had passed, and SAFD still didn't have access to the fire because getting inside was too dangerous.

SAN ANTONIO — A pawn shop went up in flames on the city's southeast side. Crews had a difficult time battling the fire as it continued to spread, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire broke out around 2:15 a.m. on Friday at the EZPAWN in the 3000 block of Goliad Road near Southeast Military Drive.

Crews said 40 minutes had passed, and SAFD still didn't have access to the fire because getting inside was too dangerous.

After about an hour, the fire spread across the roof; loud collapses were heard around the building.

No injuries have been reported, and it's unclear how the fire began.

