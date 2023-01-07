JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Paul Wane of Jacksonville showed out Saturday night on national TV before the Jaguars, Tennessee Titans game. The guitarist killed his solo of the "Star Spangled Banner" before the game.

Minutes after the performance, social media lit up with comments singing his praises with many saying "it doesn't get more Jacksonville than that." He rocked a mullet, wearing wraparound sunglasses, a Jags jersey, and playing a guitar painted with the US flag and a red, white and blue guitar strap. What screams DUUUVAL more than that?