For generations, it has been a San Antonio tradition that draws thousands of Christians downtown to share and profess their faith.

The annual Good Friday Passion of the Christ reenactment filled the streets surrounding the historic heart of town Friday morning.

Under a brilliant sky in Milam Park, the faithful gathered to be in community on the darkest day in Christianity.

At a time when border security and immigration policy fills the news, Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said it is important to remember that like Jesus, ”We are migrants. We are on our way, on our way home. So we are all pilgrims.”

The Archbishop said he is always deeply moved by the reactions he sees in the crowd.

“I am always touched to witness the people's expressions, gestures, kindness, the conversions that take place along the way and I want to be one with them today,” Garcia-Siller said.

Vicenta Garcia said she tries to attend the dramatic event every year.

Garcia said, “I figure that I haven't been as good as I should be and now I'm trying to be better.”

Pearl Schnipke said she came to the event after reading about it.

"I wanted to experience this in person. I'm from Ohio,” Schnipke said.

From babies in arms to those whose hair has turned to gray, they came to share their faith with their extended family.

Cecilia Ramirez said “My role is to come see my son. He is portraying Jesus today.”

Ramirez said she knew the event would be emotional.

“My experience here is to see and to feel what Mary felt because I'm sure it was very emotional for her and it's going to be difficult for me, but I hope deeply that it changes many hearts and many minds, and people come back to Jesus where we need to be,” Ramirez said.

In Main Plaza, with San Fernando Cathedral a backdrop, as they have for hundreds of years, the faithful prayed and they mourned, but they said this is not the end.

Garcia said of Jesus “I know it's not the end of the story because he'll be back. He will be with us and we will really be in a good place.”

Thinking ahead to the promise of Easter Sunday, Schnipke said: “This reminds us we are all one, brothers and sisters.”

Tino Alvarez, who came to the event with a large number of family members said: “Jesus, even when you are lost, is with you and I’m just looking forward to Sunday when I know he will return.”

The Archbishop said “This is a very hopeful message. Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life.”

Friday at 8:15 pm, many of the faithful will gather again to observe El Pésame, The Vigil of the Sorrowful Mother.

Catholic leaders call it a moving Hispanic tradition, wherein the service symbolizes a funeral vigil, beginning with an outdoor procession around Main Plaza followed by the extending of condolences to the Virgin Mary.