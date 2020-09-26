Passerby finds man lying in road, clinging to life

A spokesperson with SAPD said the trauma indicates that the man was hit by a vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30s was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition Saturday morning after he was found in the middle of a street with severe trauma.

San Antonio Police officers were called out to Steves Avenue and Clark Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, officers found a man lying in the road with severe trauma.

A spokesperson with the department said that multiple passersby stopped when they saw a man lying in the road. Nobody actually witnessed the man get hit by a car, but the spokesperson said that the trauma indicates that he was hit by a vehicle.