Passerby finds man lying in road, clinging to life

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30s was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition Saturday morning after he was found in the middle of a street with severe trauma.
San Antonio Police officers were called out to Steves Avenue and Clark Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
At the scene, officers found a man lying in the road with severe trauma.
A spokesperson with the department said that multiple passersby stopped when they saw a man lying in the road. Nobody actually witnessed the man get hit by a car, but the spokesperson said that the trauma indicates that he was hit by a vehicle.
Investigators have not located the suspected driver at this time.