MARION, Texas — An Amtrak train carried more than a hundred passengers hit a vehicle along FM 78 near Marion in Guadalupe County.

A spokesperson with Amtrak confirmed the incident that occurred Friday morning. 116 passengers were on board; none of the passengers were injured, according to the spokesperson.

The train was heading from Los Angeles to New Orleans and came through San Antonio.

The Amtrack spokesperson could not confirm what kind of vehicle the train hit, but believed it was a dually truck. The train remains inoperable until the scene is cleared; passengers have been asked to remain on the train,

Guadalupe County authorities have not issued a statement on the collision.