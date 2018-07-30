San Antonio — A man was killed after he was ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash overnight on the west side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
SAPD said the fatal crash happened in the 1600 block of Leslie Road around 10:15 pm Sunday.
The victim was a passenger in the car that went through a guardrail and rolled into a ditch.
Investigators said they don't think he was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver survived and was transported to University Hospital. He will be assessed for DWI, according to SAPD.
