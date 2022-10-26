Man dies after suspected drunk driver wraps car around utility pole, police say

The driver, who is in his 20s, was detained for intoxication maslaughter charges, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was detained by police early Wednesday on intoxication manslaughter charges after wrapping his car around a utility pole, killing his passenger, police say.

It happened on the west side of town around 12:10 a.m. on West Commerce at SW 36th Street.

According to police, the driver, a man in his 20s, wrapped his car around a utiltiy pole, trapping his passenger, who was also in his 20s.

The passenger was taken to University Hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

Police detained the driver on charges of intoxication manslaughter.

This is an ongoing investigation.

