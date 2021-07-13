Passenger bites attendant on American Airlines flight from DFW, airline says

A spokesman for American Airlines says a North Carolina-bound passenger tried to open the forward cabin door and bit a flight attendant.

Spokesman Andrew Trull says the unidentified passenger on board American Flight 1774 from Dallas-Fort Worth to Charlotte was restrained using restraint tape and flex cuffs to confine them to their seat.

The flight, with 190 passengers and six crew members, landed at Charlotte last Wednesday without incident.