Party with friends ends in violence, one stabbed in face

The victim told police that he and the suspect are friends and had been drinking together at his trailer.

SAN ANTONIO — A party with friends ended in violence after one man pulled out a fixed blade knife and cut another man in the face Saturday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Gembler Rd. just east of downtown, near North W.W. White Road.

Officers were dispatched to the location for reports of a cutting in progress. When they arrived, they found a 55-year-old man with minor injuries to his mouth. EMS treated the victim at the scene, then took him to the hospital.

The victim told police that he and the suspect are friends and had been drinking together at his trailer, when they got into a fight. He told the 60-year-old suspect to leave. Police say the suspect walked out of the trailer but did not leave the lot. That's when a fist fight broke out, and the suspect pulled a fixed blade knife out from a belt sheath and stabbed the victim in the face.

The suspect was trying to leave the location when police arrived. They took him into custody after finding the knife with blood on it in his possession.

The suspect was placed under arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story.

