Party takes dangerous turn on the west side, police say

SAN ANTONIO — One woman was taken to the hospital after a vehicle she was in was broadsided by an SUV following a shooting, police say.

Just before 1 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to North Colorado Street and West Salinas for a crash.

Police said a party was happening down the street and several women were kicked out. As those women were leaving, they fired shots into the air, police said.

After firing the shots in the air, they sped away from the scene and were T-boned by a SUV in the intersection. One of the woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the other three were detained on scene.

Police said the investigation is pending but the woman could be charged with unlawful carrying and discharging a firearm in a municipality.