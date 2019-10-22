SAN ANTONIO — Its a spooky time of year for Party City. Some of the more popular costumes are superheroes like Wonder Woman and Deadpool. Other top picks are characters from recent movies, like Princess Jasmine, and of course, Pennywise.

If you want a mask, they've got plenty, including a Michael Myers mask, a unicorn, a pig, a horse, a skull, a happy clown, a sad clown and a clown that looks really bored.

When you pay, Party City wants you to scare up a donation to Camp Discovery. It is a summer camp in Kerrville. Party City of San Antonio District Manager Don Lasseter said, "They take local children that are suffering from cancer, going through treatment, or recovering from treatment. It gives these children a chance to be a kid for a week."

You can donate any amount of money at the register when you check out, and help those kids have a Happy Halloween, too!

ARE YOU READY FOR HALLOWEEN?

