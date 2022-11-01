Parts of Stone Oak Pkwy shut down due to gas leak

Stone Oak Pkwy between Arrowstone and Knights Cross Drive are shut down while officials work to get this situation resolved.

SAN ANTONIO — Parts of Stone Oak Pkwy is being shut down following a gas leak, officials say.

San Antonio Fire officials said there's a vapor leak at Knights Cross Drive and Stone Oak Pkwy. It happened when construction crews hit a gas main, officials said.

There were no reported injuries and officials say CPS Energy is working to get the gas shut off.

Stone Oak Pkwy between Arrowstone and Knights Cross Drive are shut down while officials work to get this situation resolved.

There is a KENS 5 crew on the scene working to gather more information.