BOERNE, Texas — A portion of Boerne Middle School South was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after reports of a gas odor, the district told parents in an email.

Emergency personnel assisted with the evacuation and students were taken to a nearby elementary school. The school resource officer was also on site. Officials say they will soon return to class.

Students will not be allowed back into the “B” wing of the campus until administrators are given the all-clear, officials said.

A valve on campus had not been closed all the way. Emergency personnel helped staff locate the valve and properly close it. There were no reports of any children or school employees being injured.

The district said they would send another email to parents once the all-clear is given.

