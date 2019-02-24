SAN ANTONIO — Community Bible Church fired a part-time employee after the employee admitted to inappropriate behavior with youth ministry minors.

According to a video message posted to the church's website, the employee admitted to the executive pastor that he had engaged inappropriate behavior with several minors in the youth ministry. The scope of the behavior was limited to less than ten minors.

The church said they notified authorities and fired the employee immediately.

According to the church, one of the inappropriate acts consisted of more than contact through electronic communication on electronic devices through social media.

"One victim is too many," Pastor Ed Newton said. "It's wrong, it's illegal and it will not be tolerated."

The employee has not been publicly named. The church said he passed a background check as part of the hiring process.

The families of all the children impacted have been contacted and support is being provided, the church said.