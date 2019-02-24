SAN ANTONIO — Community Bible Church fired a part-time employee after the employee admitted to inappropriate behavior with youth ministry minors.

According to a video message posted to the church's website, the employee admitted to the executive pastor that he had engaged inappropriate behavior with several minors in the youth ministry.

According to a preliminary police report, the employee admitted to contacting the minors through Snapchat. The report stated there is a list of eight underage males who were contacted electronically.

The church said they notified authorities and fired the employee immediately.

According to the church, one of the inappropriate acts consisted of more than contact through electronic communication on electronic devices through social media.

"One victim is too many," Pastor Ed Newton said. "It's wrong, it's illegal and it will not be tolerated."

The employee has not been publicly named. Newton said the employee rotated among departments and was involved in activities with middle school and high school students.

"Prior to hiring this person, our church conducted a full background investigation, references were interviewed and numerous interviews of the potential employee were conducted," he said. "There was absolutely no reason to believe that this person posed a risk."

The families of all the children impacted have been contacted and support is being provided, the church said.

The church made it clear the incidents did not happen at CBC. It does not believe there are additional victims.

San Antonio Police Special Victims Unit and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office are handling the investigation.

