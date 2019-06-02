Remember the Alamo. That's the goal of a major preservation project to restore the mission to its former glory. And the project has led to a temporary closure of an exhibit this week.

This week, crews began surveying the walls of the long barrack to see what sort of shape they are in before the preservation process begins.

Artifacts normally on display here have been moved to Alamo’s annex. Officials say the long barrack will reopen when the work is done.

The process is just one of the five key steps in the city's Alamo master plan.

For more information on the plan, click here.