SAN ANTONIO — Two upcoming events by first responder groups offer a helping hand to heroes fighting some tough battles.

One takes aim at PTSD and suicide rates among first responders; the other offers resources to burn survivors.

Silverhorn Golf Course is ready for the wave of golfers who will be putting for a purpose.

Saturday, the Pars and Bars tournament raises money for first responder and military burn survivors in San Antonio.

“If we have a first responder, firefighter, or military veteran, that is a burn survivor, we can send them to one of the best burn facilities in the nation with some of the best burn specialists,” explained Robert Mitchell with Sons of the Flag. “They get to have surgeries, mental health [resources] and it doesn't cost the person that dime, doesn’t cost his employer dime, doesn’t cost the military a dime. Sons of the Flag covers at all.”

Money from the Sons of the Flag event stays in San Antonio and also provides grants for medical students specializing in burn treatment.

“Being a first responder, having friends that have been injured due to fires, it's something that I've always wanted to be a part of,” said Mitchell.

A free concert at Old Main Ice House in Cibolo Saturday night gives the non-golfers a chance to support the cause.

Ray Hoyer opens the show at 6 p.m. Randall King plays at 7 p.m.

Fast forward to the end of the month, a symposium for first responders, military and medical workers focuses on suicide prevention and how to prepare for then process trauma from a challenging call.

The symposium was put together in partnership with the Alamo Area F.O.O.L.S. and Rosecrance.

The two-day event takes place in downtown San Antonio October 28-29, 2019

“I had an incident when I was on the job with a triple homicide,” said Jim Bruno with Alamo Area F.O.O.L.S. “I know that every day, in every firehouse and in every squad car, our military personnel, our nurses or doctors, everybody's suffering from some type of PTSD. It's symposiums like this that we're going to be having here in San Antonio that bring to light that and allow avenues of treatment so that we can hopefully deter our military and brothers and sister from ultimately doing suicide.”

Local first responders are passionate about using their skills and resources to help their brothers and sisters in service. They say with the community’s support, San Antonio will keep watch over every hero who has served our great city.

Golf Tournament Sign-Up: Pars and Bars

Rosecrance Florian Symposium: October 28-29