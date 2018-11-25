SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonian's pet parrot decided to take a brief vacation, escaping from his home this week before being found again some miles away.

"He is an Alexandrine parakeet, and is about eight years old," Mora said in describing her bird, named Sushi.

Sushi's lived in his third home for about a year-and-a-half. Mora said she believes dog toys in a previous home are the likely reason he makes sounds that mimic them.

Last Monday around 5 p.m., the green-feathered friend with the red and yellow beak made his great escape when Mora husband opened the door and the bird saw his moment. He got out through the laundry room and through the garage door, Mora said.

"It was like losing an eight-year-old boy in the green belt to me," she said.

She scoured the neighborhood and surrounding trees for two days, calling out his name and playing recorded sounds of his screams through the speakers of her truck.

"Not only that, but there is this woman walking around screaming, 'Sushi!,'" she said. "I just looked like a crazy person."

She had nearly given up hope when they received a phone call changed everything.

"She sent me the address and I googled it and I was like, 'Alright, I don't think it's him. It's 30 minutes from me,'" Mora said.

Sushi was not found in their neighborhood, and not even in ones nearby, but rather about 15 miles away –as the Sushi flies – to the backyard of a home by Sea World belonging to a couple named Bob and Kathleen.

"She sent me the picture that they had sent her, and I saw it, and I just went, 'That's my bird,'" Mora said.

She and her husband made the 30-minute drive in the rain, hoping Sushi would stay put.

He did.

"The minute he saw me he started making the squeaky dog toy sound," Mora said.

How did they get him down from the tree he was perched in? By bringing along his favorite food: peanut butter pretzels. They tried to give the couple a reward, but Bob and Kathleen wouldn't take it.

"Bob popped the pretzel in and said, 'This is my reward,'" she said.

Was Sushi trying to get a bird's-eye view of San Antonio? Reunite with a long lost parrot sibling? Or just be as free as a bird?

He wouldn't comment on the matter.

