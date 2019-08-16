SAN ANTONIO — Because of the continued extreme temperatures and to keep the summer fun going, Parks and Recreation is adding four additional pools to the extended pool season that will be open during the weekends.

"My goodness it is so hot. I think my phone said 107 just the other day, so I'm always looking for ways to kind of cool off and feel a little bit better," said Kennedy Tlaseca who brought his family, including three-year-old Karime to the splash pad by the Elmendorf Lake Park pool. He added, "Had some time off during the day so I decided to come out here and try to cool off at the little splash pad for our little one."

They have yet to use the Elmendorf Lake Park pool, but Veronica Rodriguez from the San Antonio Parks and Recreations Department says they'll have more chances later this month. Rodriguez told us, "We picked four pools that are regional that will give everybody the opportunity to visit."

San Antonio Parks and Recreation's extended pool season begins August 20th and runs through September 29th, and includes four regional pools: Heritage, Lady Bird Johnson, Southside Lions and Woodlawn Lake.

But now, thanks to the prolonged hot weather, Parks and Recreation is adding four additional pools to the extended pool season that will be open during the weekends August 24th and 25th, and August 31st, Sept 1st, and Labor Day. Those are Elmendorf Lake, Kingsborough, Lincoln, and Spring Time.

Rodriguez said, "I think it's very hot. My staff feels it and our patrons feel it, and that's why we are opening pools up a little longer."

Parks and Recreation reminds all pool patrons to stay safe in the heat by drinking plenty of water and wearing sunscreen. You can bring as much water and fruit as you want to the pools, as well as small coolers, but other food needs to stay out of the pool area.