SAN ANTONIO — Survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and activists from several states are on a mission to educate people about gun violence and to motivate young people to get out and vote.

It’s all part of a two-month "Road to Change" tour put on by March for Our Lives, which made a stop in San Antonio Monday. The town hall at La Trinidad United Methodist Church brought together hundreds of people - including gun activists who stood armed across the street.

A panel of eight young people spoke and shared their stories while pushing for more gun safety legislation.

“We as a whole have felt the weight of constantly dealing with the effects of gun violence, and it’s incredible to see people taking a stand and say 'enough is enough,'” a spokesperson with Students Demand Action said.

Elizabeth Hilbert was in the crowd. She says as a Bourne High School student, the issue directly impacted her after her school became a potential target of a school shooting.

“There was someone that threatened a school shooting at my school,” Hilbert said.

A direct threat that she says is becoming all too common for comfort.

“What if there really was a school shooting and there were actual kids at my school that would be dead,” Hilbert said.

The push for change has left people on opposite sides of the street.

"Bad things do happen to good people all the time, but taking guns away from law-abiding citizens does not reduce those risks,” Richard Briscoe said.

"We are definitely not trying to take away anyone’s guns. We are pro second amendment as well; we’re just pushing for common sense gun safety,” Parkland survivor Chris Gracy said.

The Road to Change tour aims to get more young people out to vote. Hilbert may be too young to vote, but she says when it's time she will be ready.

“We should vote people into power that shouldn’t let everyone off the street have a gun,” Hilbert said.

