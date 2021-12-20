Parking meter scam in San Antonio; SAPD warns

If you or someone you know believes they have been a victim, you are asked to file a police report and contact your card issuer immediately.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is warning of a parking scam going on where scammers are using QR sticker codes on the city's parking meters, according to a tweet from SAPD Monday.

SAPD says when people are attempting to pay for parking using the QR codes, it may direct them to a fraudulent website where they submit payment to a fraudulent vendor.

If you or someone you know believes they have been a victim, you are asked to file a police report and contact your card issuer immediately.