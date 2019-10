SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital and another is in custody after an early morning shooting.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of San Pedro just north of downtown.

San Antonio Police said an altercation took place in a Circle K parking lot. The victim was shot in the arm and taken to University Hospital, police said.

Witnesses were able to give police a description of the suspect who was later detained.