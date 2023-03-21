Don't make a fuss, just get on the bus!

Avoid the hassle of parking during Fiesta and take VIA Park and Ride.

SAN ANTONIO — You can avoid the hassle of finding parking during Fiesta if you take the bus!

VIA Metropolitan Transit is once again offering convenient, affordable Park & Ride service to and from several Fiesta events and even giving out their VIA Fiesta medals for Special Event customers, while supplies last.

Park & Ride to these events from April 21 to April 29:

St. Mary’s Oyster Bake - St. Mary’s University

Friday, April 21, 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride

Saturday, April 22, 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride

Drop-off/pick-up point – Camino Santa Maria at Cincinnati Avenue

A Taste of New Orleans - Sunken Garden Theater

Friday, April 21, 4:30p.m.-11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride, Randolph Park & Ride

Saturday, April 22, 11:30 a.m.–11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride, Randolph Park & Ride

Sunday, April 23, 11:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride, Randolph Park & Ride

Drop-off/pick-up point – St. Mary’s Street at the entrance to the Japanese Tea Garden

Texas Cavaliers River Parade - River Walk

Monday, April 24, 5 p.m.-11:30 p.m. – Stone Oak Park & Ride

Drop-off/pick-up point – Convention Way Drive (off Market Street)

A Night in Old San Antonio - La Villita

Tuesday, April 25 through Friday, April 28, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride

Drop-off/pick-up point – Convention Way Drive (off Market Street)

Battle of Flowers Parade - Downtown

Friday, April 28, 7:30 a.m.–11 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride

Drop-off/pick-up point – Convention Way Drive (off Market Street)

King William Fair - King William Historic District

Saturday, April 29, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride, Stone Oak Park & Ride

Drop-off/pick-up point – South Main Avenue at Guenther Street

Fiesta Flambeau Parade - Downtown

Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m.–midnight – Crossroads Park & Ride

Drop-off/pick-up point – Convention Way Drive (off Market Street)

Ride the bus to Fiesta and get a free Fiesta medal. In addition, the organizers of the Oyster Bake and A Taste of New Orleans are offering free soft drink coupons to VIA’s customers.

Anybody who rides Park & Ride to St. Mary’s University or the Sunken Garden Theater for these events will receive a coupon for one free soft drink, while supplies last.

It only costs $1.30 each way, with discounted fares for children, seniors, students, and active-duty U.S. military. Cash and credit cards are accepted at the Park & Ride location.

VIA passes, including the VIA U-Pass, are accepted for event service.

You can pre-purchase your fares using VIA’s free goMobile+ app for faster boarding.

Children under age 5 ride free. VIAtrans service will also be available to Fiesta for registered patrons. The usual VIAtrans reservation policies apply.