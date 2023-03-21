Don't make a fuss, just get on the bus!

SAN ANTONIO — You can avoid the hassle of finding parking during Fiesta if you take the bus!
VIA Metropolitan Transit is once again offering convenient, affordable Park & Ride service to and from several Fiesta events and even giving out their VIA Fiesta medals for Special Event customers, while supplies last.
Park & Ride to these events from April 21 to April 29:
St. Mary’s Oyster Bake - St. Mary’s University
- Friday, April 21, 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride
- Saturday, April 22, 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride
Drop-off/pick-up point – Camino Santa Maria at Cincinnati Avenue
A Taste of New Orleans - Sunken Garden Theater
- Friday, April 21, 4:30p.m.-11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride, Randolph Park & Ride
- Saturday, April 22, 11:30 a.m.–11:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride, Randolph Park & Ride
- Sunday, April 23, 11:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride, Randolph Park & Ride
Drop-off/pick-up point – St. Mary’s Street at the entrance to the Japanese Tea Garden
Texas Cavaliers River Parade - River Walk
- Monday, April 24, 5 p.m.-11:30 p.m. – Stone Oak Park & Ride
Drop-off/pick-up point – Convention Way Drive (off Market Street)
A Night in Old San Antonio - La Villita
- Tuesday, April 25 through Friday, April 28, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride
Drop-off/pick-up point – Convention Way Drive (off Market Street)
Battle of Flowers Parade - Downtown
- Friday, April 28, 7:30 a.m.–11 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride
Drop-off/pick-up point – Convention Way Drive (off Market Street)
King William Fair - King William Historic District
- Saturday, April 29, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. – Crossroads Park & Ride, Stone Oak Park & Ride
Drop-off/pick-up point – South Main Avenue at Guenther Street
Fiesta Flambeau Parade - Downtown
- Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m.–midnight – Crossroads Park & Ride
Drop-off/pick-up point – Convention Way Drive (off Market Street)
Ride the bus to Fiesta and get a free Fiesta medal. In addition, the organizers of the Oyster Bake and A Taste of New Orleans are offering free soft drink coupons to VIA’s customers.
Anybody who rides Park & Ride to St. Mary’s University or the Sunken Garden Theater for these events will receive a coupon for one free soft drink, while supplies last.
It only costs $1.30 each way, with discounted fares for children, seniors, students, and active-duty U.S. military. Cash and credit cards are accepted at the Park & Ride location.
VIA passes, including the VIA U-Pass, are accepted for event service.
You can pre-purchase your fares using VIA’s free goMobile+ app for faster boarding.
Children under age 5 ride free. VIAtrans service will also be available to Fiesta for registered patrons. The usual VIAtrans reservation policies apply.
For more information regarding VIA’s special event service to Fiesta events, call (210) 362-2020 or visit VIAinfo.net.