'They were incredibly loved' | Parents of sisters killed in Allen shooting release statement

"The only thing that gives our grieving hearts peace is that we know one day we will be together again," Alex and Ilda Mendoza said in a statement released Tuesday.

ALLEN, Texas — Editor's Note: This story has been updated to clarify Ilda Mendoza is out of the ICU but remains in the hospital.

The parents of two children killed during the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets released a statement Tuesday.

Sisters Daniela Mendoza, 11, and Sofia Mendoza, 8, died in the May 6 shooting, while their mother, Ilda, was wounded.

Ilda, who has been released from the ICU but is still in the hospital, and her husband, Alex Mendoza, released a statement, saying how thankful they are for the support they have received. They said their daughters were "our entire world" and that "the only thing that gives our grieving hearts peace is that we know one day we will be together again."

The Cross Church in Wylie hosted a community vigil in honor of Daniela and Sofia on Tuesday.

In the statement, the parents also thanked the medical staff from Medical City in McKinney, first responders and surgeons, as well as their daughters' school community in the Wylie Independent School District.

"To all the teachers, school administrators and friends of our beloved Daniela and Sofia. You have truly shown us 'THE WYLIE WAY,'" Alex and Ilda Mendoza said in their statement. "Thanks to all the organizations, institutions and individuals that have come together to help us plan our girls’ celebration of life."

Eight victims were killed in the shooting: The Mendoza sisters; the Cho family, Kyu, Cindy and their 3-year-old son James; Christian LaCour, 20; Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27; and Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32.

The suspected gunman, identified as Mauricio Garcia, was fatally shot by an officer at the scene, according to police.

Last week, Cox Elementary School principal Krista Wilson said the Mendoza sisters were "rays of sunshine" at the school, according to the district's email.

“It’s trauma and tragedy that I just simply can’t understand," Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson told WFAA. “The only thing that’s going to heal this is time as far as us being a little bit away from it because right now it just hurts.”

Read Alex and Ilda Mendoza's full statement:

Friends and family Thank you for your unwavering support as we process this unimaginable loss.

Sofia and Daniela were our entire world. They were incredibly loved since we knew of their existence. The only thing that gives our grieving hearts peace is that we know one day we will be together again. One day we’ll hear their voices and see their beautiful faces again. Until that day comes, we will honor their memory and miss them every passing minute.

We see all your messages of encouragement and support but have not had an opportunity to respond to them individually. In the meantime, we’d like to extend our gratitude to the amazing medical staff at Medical City in McKinney, to all first responders, gifted surgeons and loving medical staff. Your kindness and generosity have carried us through the worst days of our lives. To our Wylie ISD family. To all the teachers, school administrators and friends of our beloved Daniela and Sofia. You have truly shown us "THE WYLIE WAY". Thanks to all the organizations, institutions and individuals that have come together to help us plan our girls’ celebration of life.

We have so much healing to do as a family, but we will forever be grateful for the people in our community that are healing with us.

Love,