Parents can explore school options at 'School Discovery Day'

That location was chosen because new charter schools and choice schools are opening up on the south side of town, including right around the Brooks area.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is home to many free, high quality charter school programs, giving parents more options to choose the school that will be the right fit for their child.

The organization San Antonio Charter Moms is hosting an event next weekend to allow parents to explore their options. School Discovery Day is being held at the Greenline at Brooks on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

That location was chosen because new charter schools and choice schools are opening up on the south side of town, including right around the Brooks area.

School Discovery Day will include 16 choice schools and networks which will all be accessible to south side families. The schools are offering plenty of time to enroll students in the 2022-2023 school year. Families who come out to the School Discovery Day will be connected directly with the school representives in one convenient location.

“Whether families are interested in a magnet program, a public charter school, or even a dual language school, the most direct way to decide if a school is the right fit for your student is to talk one-on-one with school representatives. We are thrilled to bring back our popular School Discovery Days after taking a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” San Antonio Charter Moms Founder and Executive Director Inga Cotton said.

Families who attend the event can also learn more about San Antonio Charter Moms and the services offered by the organization. Families can also check out the Greenline, which is has paved trails and a bike path that connect with the greenway trails system along the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River. There is also a playground, a set of fitness stations, a gaga ball pit, and play areas with ping pong and foosball tables and a giant chess board.