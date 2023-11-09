Panda Express manager robbed by two suspects outside restaurant, police say

The manager suffered minor injuries and the suspects took off with the money bag.

SAN ANTONIO — The manager of a Panda Express was robbed and assaulted Monday morning, police said.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the location on Bandera Road.

Police said the manager of the restaurant showed up with a money bag from the bank. She had parked and was making her way inside the building when she was assaulted by two suspects.

The manager suffered minor injuries and the suspects took off with the money bag. No arrests have been made and police are still searching for the two people.

This is a developing story and further information will be provided as it is received. Check back to this article for updates.

