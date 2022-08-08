Pair of pigs found roaming in neighborhood

The porcine pair, now named Ludwig and King, were taken to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services to be cared for.

SAN ANTONIO — A portly pair of pigs was recently was recently rescued after the two were found roaming in residential neighborhoods of the Alamo City.

Officials with City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) wondered how that could be possible since pigs are not allowed inside the city limits, but added they have been receiving calls about them over the last week.

An animal care officer was out patrolling, when he saw a little pink creature searching for some grub. The pig, now named King, was picked up and brought to the shelter's livestock pens for safe keeping, while officials search for his owner. ACS officers asked around the neighborhood, but nobody claimed the cute little oinker. It is obvious by how friendly he is that he has had someone caring for him in the past.

The second pig, they are calling Ludwig, was found by SAPD taking a morning stroll. They corralled the piggy in a fenced-in yard to wait for an animal control officer to arrive. Just like King, Ludwig also has a social personality.

The porcine pair will be in the care of ACS getting plenty of hogs and kisses until they are able to find a rescue partner to take them permanently.

ACS said, "It's a PIG deal! They are not allowed as pets within San Antonio city limits and should not be left to roam freely in neighborhoods. If you ever see an animal in need, please contact 311 by phone or online at saacs.info/311."

Did you misplace your pig?

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.