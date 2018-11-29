PADRE ISLAND — Padre Island National Seashore is offering free entrance on five days in 2019.

It usually costs $10 per vehicle for a one day visit and $20 for a seven day visit. The national seashore is one of 115 national parks that has an entrance fee.

The following days will have no entrance fee.

-Monday, January 21 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

-Saturday, April 20 – Start of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day

-Sunday, August 25 – National Park Service Anniversary

-Saturday, September 28 – National Public Lands Day

-Monday, November 11 – Veterans Day

The entrance fee waiver for the fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.

© 2018 KENS