SAN ANTONIO — The owners of Paciugo San Antonio vowed to rebuild after a two-alarm fire ripped through a retail area of Lincoln Heights.

The cafe posted to its social media pages that staff there are assessing the damage and working on a plan to reopen.

Paciugo San Antonio As many of you already know, a fire broke out at Paciugo Gelato Cafe... yesterday . We are extremely saddened and shocked but we are already counting our blessings and so grateful that thankfully no one was hurt. The fire and the smoke was mainly contained to the back area of the shop .

The owners said they are not sure when exactly they plan to reopen.

No one was injured in the fire, which started in the attic of Paciugo. Fire officials said the smoke damage did affect surrounding businesses.

Fire officials have determined an official cause, but San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told reporters Tuesday the fire could have started with a possible electrical or A/C issue.

