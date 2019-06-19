SAN ANTONIO — The owner of an east side convenience store has responded to complaints that his business is too dangerous and needs to be shut down. The Houston-based owner of the Hayes Food Mart, Azam Zakariah, spoke with KENS 5 by phone after he faced a barrage of criticism at a community meeting Monday night.

Angry neighbors faced off against Zakariah, complaining about the fact that San Antonio Police have responded to the store more than 900 times in recent years, including 27 calls for shootings in the last 4.5 years.

PREVIOUSLY: Troubled convenience store may be forced to close

Zakariah said he has improved surveillance and lighting around the location and made many other upgrades at the corner of New Braunfels Avenue and Hays.

He said he simply cannot control what happens in the area around his business. Zakariah said he thinks he is the target of a political agenda and it will not be possible to do what the city is asking of him.

He said he is waiting for the City Attorney's office to give him direction about if, or when, his business will be forced to close.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Southwest is having a birthday sale, and fares are as low as $49

Dairy Queen to celebrate summer with free ice cream

Injuries reported, several people cited after fight erupts at youth baseball game

'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates to cancer research walk in Alex Trebek's name

This dog's pads burned off while on walk in summer heat