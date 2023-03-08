Owner of Moses Rose's Hideout agrees to deal to sell building in Alamo expansion plans

The owners of Moses Rose's Hideout have reached a deal with government agencies to sell their property, ending an eminent domain case to expand Alamo grounds.

The Texas General Land Office and City of San Antonio announced Thursday they have reached a deal with the owner of Moses Rose's Hideout, which means the end of eminent domain litigation in the plans to expand the Alamo grounds.

This comes after the owner of the bar rejected numerous offers, prompting eminent domain court filings. The General Land Office and Alamo Trust needs the property to move forward with the construction of an Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.

The organization said the bar has agreed to vacate the premises by August 15. The deal is to purchase the building located at 516 E. Houston Street. Officials say the deal with Moses Rose's Hideout allows for the plans to go ahead on schedule.

“This agreement paves the way for the future of the historic Alamo. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people visit the Alamo to learn more about the deep-rooted history and culture of San Antonio,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “In just a few years, our visitors will enjoy a state-of-the-art Alamo Visitor Center and Museum. We invite the world to learn why San Antonio’s World Heritage designation includes the historic Alamo.”

Details of the agreement were not released, however the owners' attorney released a statement on their behalf, emphasizing the importance of recognition in the event that Alamo-related artifacts are found under the property.

The statement reads in part: