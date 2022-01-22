Overwhelming majority vote leads to new collective bargaining agreement for Bexar County and the Deputy Sheriff's Association

The agreement also provides the creation of a Citizens Advisory Board (CAB) to assure objective administrative review of complaints against deputies.

SAN ANTONIO — The Deputy Sheriff's Association of Bexar County (DSABC) ruled in favor 500-51 of a new 5-year collective bargaining agreement with Bexar County Friday evening, according to a press release.

The new agreement provides a minimum 15 percent pay raise through 2025 and a lump sum payment of $2,000 per deputy on the first pay period of this newly approved agreement.

“We are pleased to provide a fair contract to the Deputy Sheriff’s Association and are so pleased that they accepted it,” stated County Judge Nelson Wolff.

The agreement also provides the creation of a Citizens Advisory Board (CAB) to assure objective administrative review of complaints against deputies. The board will be comprised of 10 Bexar County citizens with two individuals appointed by each member of Commissioners Court, and one non-voting member appointed by the DSABC.

“We have a historic increase in civilian oversight with this agreement. We turned the page on the antagonistic relationship that once existed with the Court and increased wages to respect the tremendous job our men and women in uniform carry out," Pct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert said.