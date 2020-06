A number of lanes are being shut down as a result.

SAN ANTONIO — Emergency crews are at the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler along IH-10 near FM 1518.

According to an official with SAFD, the 18-wheeler is leaking diesel and toulene.

It is unclear what caused the accident at this time.

A section of the highway and the access road will be closed as crews continue to work the scene.