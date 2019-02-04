SAN ANTONIO — Gavin Rodgers has grown accustomed to seeing the rooms lined with sleeping cots on the second floor of Travis Park Church.

The associate minister at the church has seen more than 100 migrants walk through their doors over the last few days.

"We're helping people who are legally trying to do that right thing, and that's one misconception that we always have to remind people," Rogers said.

After being released for detention centers on the border, hundreds of migrants have arrived in San Antonio over the last few weeks.

"We're here serving our neighbors, and our neighbors happen to be the people a block away at our bus station," Rogers continued.

While many of the migrants that arrive in San Antonio are only here for a few hours between bus trips, for others it could be a few days.

Rogers told KENS 5 that Travis Park Church is the city's go-to emergency shelter. With the city's cots already stored at the church, they opened up the shelter as the influx of migrants began.

"Nights have ranged from like 40 people a night to maybe 100 people a night, depending on the situation," Rogers, who has stayed at the church every night since the shelter opened, explained.

The city tells KENS 5 its employees are volunteering their time to help manage the shelter overnight. Meanwhile, the city's resource center across the street from the bus station remains open.

City officials tell KENS 5 the numbers at the resource center are steady, with roughly 40-50 migrants at the center most of the day.

Rogers doesn't know how long this migrant influx will last, but he does know their doors will remain open for all who need it.

"We're ready either way."

The city said they are still assessing twice a day just how long they will keep these operations open.

TRENDING ON KENS5.COM

Alliance of American Football's season reportedly over; league suspends operations

Andre McDonald released from jail, will have GPS monitoring

Suspect arrested in rapper Nipsey Hussle's shooting death

Woman suspected of fatally hitting beloved SA cyclist to face upgraded charges after his passing