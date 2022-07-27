Overnight house fire heavily damages home on southwest side

Firefighters say the home was unoccupied.

SAN ANTONIO — A home on the southwest side of town was heavily damaged by an overnight fire.

It happened around 3:16 a.m. early Wednesday morning on the 5600 block of Stonybrook Drive near Medina Base Rd.

When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy flames coming from the single-story residence.

They worked quickly to extinguish the flames with 20 minutes of their arrival.

Officials say that the home was not occupied and they are not sure what caused it.

Fire officials are on scene investigating. No information on monetary damage was available.

Nobody was injured battling the blaze.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.